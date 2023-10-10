Open Menu

Eating Of Paan, Gutka, Chalia Within Limits Of KMC Building Banned

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2023 | 07:09 PM

Eating of paan, gutka, chalia within limits of KMC building banned

Municipal Commissioner of KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi has banned eating paan, gutka, chalia etc within the limits of the KMC building

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Municipal Commissioner of KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi has banned eating paan, gutka, chalia etc within the limits of the KMC building.

The KMC Building which has been declared a historical asset, said a statement on Tuesday.

He said to avoid using prohibited items within its premises and take full care of cleanliness, if any KMC employee is found eating paan, gutka, chalia etc within the premises of the KMC building, E&D will be taken against him. Action will be taken under the rules.

Earlier, on the occasion of a visit to the MC building, Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi had expressed his displeasure over the cleanliness situation in the premises of the building and the spitting of paan, gutka etc.

On behalf of the Municipal Services Department, instructions have been issued to the Director City Warden and Chief Security Officer of KMC that the City Warden and security personnel posted in the KMC building should be strictly instructed that pan, gutka and chalia etc. be sure to stop use and take steps to clean up the building perimeter.

Related Topics

Visit Employment

Recent Stories

HDA Labour Union warns of blocking city's drainage ..

HDA Labour Union warns of blocking city's drainage in protest for non-payment of ..

2 minutes ago
 Four Palestinian journalists killed in Israel Gaza ..

Four Palestinian journalists killed in Israel Gaza strikes: media unions

2 minutes ago
 PTA hosts meeting with religious scholars to promo ..

PTA hosts meeting with religious scholars to promote safe, responsible use of so ..

2 minutes ago
 Workers' remittances record $2.2 bn inflow in Sept ..

Workers' remittances record $2.2 bn inflow in September

1 minute ago
 KP offers vast investment opportunities for econom ..

KP offers vast investment opportunities for economic growth:Dr. Amir Abdullah

2 minutes ago
 WIF highlights role of Abu Dhabi&#039;s ‘Falcon ..

WIF highlights role of Abu Dhabi&#039;s ‘Falcon Economy’ in reshaping busine ..

11 minutes ago
Forest fire extinguished in Duki’s Marjanzai Tam ..

Forest fire extinguished in Duki’s Marjanzai Tambil Mountain

2 minutes ago
 Saleh Al Sharqi attends preparatory event for 11t ..

Saleh Al Sharqi attends preparatory event for 11th Energy Markets Forum

11 minutes ago
 Corruption case: Court extends interim bail of acc ..

Corruption case: Court extends interim bail of accused till Oct 18

2 minutes ago
 Rupee gains Rs1.15 against Dollar

Rupee gains Rs1.15 against Dollar

18 minutes ago
 SAPM stresses human right protection

SAPM stresses human right protection

6 minutes ago
 3 killed in road accidents in Faisalabad

3 killed in road accidents in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan