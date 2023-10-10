Eating of paan, gutka, chalia within limits of KMC building banned

Municipal Commissioner of KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi has banned eating paan, gutka, chalia etc within the limits of the KMC building

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Municipal Commissioner of KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi has banned eating paan, gutka, chalia etc within the limits of the KMC building.

The KMC Building which has been declared a historical asset, said a statement on Tuesday.

He said to avoid using prohibited items within its premises and take full care of cleanliness, if any KMC employee is found eating paan, gutka, chalia etc within the premises of the KMC building, E&D will be taken against him. Action will be taken under the rules.

Earlier, on the occasion of a visit to the MC building, Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi had expressed his displeasure over the cleanliness situation in the premises of the building and the spitting of paan, gutka etc.

On behalf of the Municipal Services Department, instructions have been issued to the Director City Warden and Chief Security Officer of KMC that the City Warden and security personnel posted in the KMC building should be strictly instructed that pan, gutka and chalia etc. be sure to stop use and take steps to clean up the building perimeter.