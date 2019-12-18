Eating slowly may reduce hunger: study

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Eating at a slow speed may help reduce hunger, a new study led by US scientist has found.

Previous research suggests that the ability to control energy intake may be affected by the speed at which we eat, and a high eating rate may impair the relationship between the sensory signals and processes that regulate how much we eat, Medical Daily reported.

In order to learn more about the link between eating speed and energy intake, researchers at the Texas Christian University examined how eating speed affects calories consumed during a meal in both normal weight subjects as well as overweight or obese subjects.

In the new study, a group of normal-weight subjects and a group of overweight or obese subjects were asked to consume two meals in a controlled environment.

All subjects ate one meal slowly, instructed to imagine that they had no time constraints, take small bites, chew thoroughly, and pause and put the spoon down between bites, and a second meal quickly, instructed to imagine that they had a time constraint, take large bites, chew quickly, and not pause and put the spoon down.

At the conclusion of the study, the researchers found only normal-weight subjects had a statistically significant reduction in caloric consumption by eating slowly. They consumed 88 kcal less when they ate a meal slowly while the overweight or obese group consumed only 58 kcal less.

"Slowing the speed of eating led to a significant reduction in energy intake in the normal-weight group, but not in the overweight or obese group. A lack of statistical significance in the overweight and obese group may be partly due to the fact that they consumed less food during both eating conditions compared to the normal-weight subjects," said lead author Meena Shah, professor at the Texas Christian University.

According to Shah, slowing the speed of eating may help suppress hunger levels and "may even enhance the enjoyment of a meal."