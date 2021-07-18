UrduPoint.com
Eating Too Much Meat Harmful For Heart

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 08:00 PM

Eating too much meat harmful for heart

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Eating too much meat harmful specially for heart patients, said Medical Practitioner Dr. Waseem Khawaja talking to APP here Sunday.

On the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, he urged the people not to take too much meat adding that meat contains lots of saturated fats and cholesterol, which can lead to heart disease.

He explained in details that tobacco smoking, high cholesterol diet, sedentary life style, high blood pressure, obesity, stress are the most common causes of heart diseases which can be avoided through balance diet, regular exercise and regular medical checkup.

He said that the ratio of death from cardiac disorder could be minimize through preventive measures.

He said that by adopting preventive measures three million deaths from heart diseases can be protected every year.

He said prevention is the best and only way to control the rising death toll due to heart diseases.

He said that vegetarian diets are great for your heart adding that the vegetarians lived longer, healthier lives than those who eat meat. So the more meat you eat, the more you expose yourself to these negative factors.

