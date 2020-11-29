EBFMA expresses satisfaction over presence of wheat, flour in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :A meeting of the Executive Body of Pakistan Flour Mills Association (EBFMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held where members expressed satisfaction over the situation of flour in KP.

They said that there was an abundance of wheat and flour in the market in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and has asked the government to further increase the wheat quota.

The meeting was held here Sunday under the chairmanship of Muhammad Naeem Butt which was attended by Vice Chairman of the Association Haji Muhammad Tariq, Haji Sartaj Ali Khan, Haji Iqbal Khan, Haji Aden Khan, Haji Yousuf Afridi, Haji Musarat Shah, Bashir Matta, Merajuddin, Muhammad Shehzad Qureshi and others.