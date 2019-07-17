EBM approves conducting two investigations, eight inquiries against various politicians, bureaucrats, others

The National Accountability Bureau's Executive Board Meeting NAB-EBM) on Wednesday accorded approval of conducting two investigations, eight inquiries against various politicians, bureaucrats and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau's Executive board Meeting NAB-EBM) on Wednesday accorded approval of conducting two investigations, eight inquiries against various politicians, bureaucrats and others.

The EBM, chaired by Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal approved closing some inquiries due to absence of evidence, besides approving some inquiries to Sindh Chief Secretary and Ministry of Ports and Shipping for further proceedings.

According to a press release, the EBM accorded approval of conducting two investigations against officials/officers of Board of Revenue, Manzoor Qadir, former Director General Sindh Building Control Authority and others.

The EBM okayed conducting eight inquiries against the officials of Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation, Limited, Karachi , Shahzad Riaz, Sikandar Rapoto, Shuja Ropoto, Hyderabad,/ Jamshoro Town, Nazim Taluka, Sehvan, District Dadu, Ghulam Hyder Jamali, Former Inspector General Police, Sindh , Karachi, Manzoor Ali Magsi, Liaquat Ali Jatoi, officers/officials of Pakistan Railways and Revenue Department, officials and officials of Karachi Port Trust, Revenue Department Government of Sindh, North Nazimabad, Karachi, Central and others.

The EBM accorded its consent for sending inquiries against Dr Anjum Rehman, Principal Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhuttoo Medical College, Lyari, Karachi, GM Umer Farooq Borero, Muhammad Habib, Additional Secretary/DDO, Muhammad Haroon, Provincial Assembly Sindh to Chief Secretary for further legal proceedings.

Likewise the EBM also approved sending inquiry against officials/officials of Karachi Port Trust to Ministry of Ports and Shipping for further legal action.

EBM approved closing inquiries against officers/officials of Land Utilisation Department, Sindh Muhammad Qasim and others, management of Messers Ziauddin Hospital, officials of parking and Anti Encroachment staff of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, management,others of Hockey Association West, Bashir Dawood, Maryam Dawood and others, Amanullah of messers Alasar Group, Karachi, and officers/officials of Sindh Technical education and Vocational Training Authority and others owing to absence of evidence.

Justice Javed Iqbal Chairman NAB said that the anti graft watchdog was strictly following the policy of "Accountability for All' and priority was to take mega corruption cases to logical conclusion.

He said all resources were being utilized to take the cases of corrupt elements, proclaimed offenders and absconders to logical conclusion as per law. NAB officers consider elimination of corruption as their national responsibility.

The NAB-EBM was attended by Deputy Chairman NAB, Prosecutor General Accountability, Director General Operation and other senior officers attended the meeting.