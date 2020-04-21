(@ChaudhryMAli88)

English Biscuits Manufactures (EBM), Pakistan's leading manufacturer of branded biscuits, has donated Rs.100 million to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund for COVID-19

The commitment was made by Dr. Zeelaf Munir, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EBM in a recent meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan through video link, a press release issued by the PM Media Office here on Monday said.

Dr. Zeelaf Munir appreciated the Government of Pakistan as well as the Prime Minister for their tireless efforts as well as preventive measures taken to overcome the public-health challenge and safeguard the nation and economy.

With regard to her company's role in facilitating the government in their campaign against COVID-19, she said that "EBM has made a commitment to support the government in its efforts to provide food and relief to millions of deserving households during lockdown. We have also donated medical equipment to enable the provision of better healthcare at hospitals.

"At this time of crisis, the corporate community and the civil society must unite and contribute additional resources in order to help eliminate hunger, disease and poverty, while also paving the way for an early economic recovery."The Prime Minister has appreciated the EBM's spirit.