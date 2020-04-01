EBM Hattar hands over biscuits worth one million rupee to district administration

(@FahadShabbir)

HATTAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM) Hattar Wednesday handed over biscuits worth one million rupees to the district administration Haripur for the poor segment of society affected by the lockdown situation.

The donated biscuits would be distributed through the deputy commissioner relief fund amongst the daily wagers and those who had lost their jobs owing to the lockdown.

Senior Manager EBM Qazi Qaisar while speaking at the occasion said, "we all have to fight against Coronavirus outbreak, and that EBM have always played a positive role in critical situations for homeland whether its 1971 war or 2005's devastating earthquake.

" Qazi Qaisar stated that his organization was meeting the international protocol for production and had taken precautionary measures not only for production but also for the workers amid Coronavirus threat.

He disclosed that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) EBM Dr. Zelf Muneer had written letters to the chief ministers of all four provinces and prime minister of Pakistan for the support and cooperation of EBM during the war against COVID-19.

At the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Haripur Aneel Mussarat, Assistant Commissioner Tehsil Khanpur Dr. Adil Ayub thanked EBM administration for their generous support.