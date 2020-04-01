UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EBM Hattar Hands Over Biscuits Worth One Million Rupee To District Administration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 09:03 PM

EBM Hattar hands over biscuits worth one million rupee to district administration

English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM) Hattar Wednesday handed over biscuits worth one million rupees to the district administration Haripur for the poor segment of society affected by the lockdown situation

HATTAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM) Hattar Wednesday handed over biscuits worth one million rupees to the district administration Haripur for the poor segment of society affected by the lockdown situation.

The donated biscuits would be distributed through the deputy commissioner relief fund amongst the daily wagers and those who had lost their jobs owing to the lockdown.

Senior Manager EBM Qazi Qaisar while speaking at the occasion said, "we all have to fight against Coronavirus outbreak, and that EBM have always played a positive role in critical situations for homeland whether its 1971 war or 2005's devastating earthquake.

" Qazi Qaisar stated that his organization was meeting the international protocol for production and had taken precautionary measures not only for production but also for the workers amid Coronavirus threat.

He disclosed that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) EBM Dr. Zelf Muneer had written letters to the chief ministers of all four provinces and prime minister of Pakistan for the support and cooperation of EBM during the war against COVID-19.

At the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Haripur Aneel Mussarat, Assistant Commissioner Tehsil Khanpur Dr. Adil Ayub thanked EBM administration for their generous support.

Related Topics

Pakistan Earthquake Prime Minister Poor Haripur Khanpur All Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association urge g ..

2 minutes ago

Czech brewers bet on bottles as pubs dry up amid v ..

2 minutes ago

KP Chief Secretary visits Food Department to asses ..

2 minutes ago

Israeli Arms Manufacturer Begins Producing Medical ..

3 minutes ago

Over 1,400 US Service Members, Related Civilians C ..

10 minutes ago

Armenian Health Ministry Announces Open Call for M ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.