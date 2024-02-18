EC announced names of 91 successful candidates in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) The Provincial Election Commission on Sunday announced the Names of the successful candidates of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly here.

According to a notification issued by the Election Commission has been released the list of all successful 91 candidates after holding the election on Feb 8, 2024, said the notification.

However, the announcement of success of the successful candidates of 8 Constituencies of Peshawar could not be issued.

The announcement of 22 constituencies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was not issued due to challenging the results in the court of law.