EC Announces Names Of Returning Officers For Bajaur

Mon 01st November 2021 | 01:44 PM

The Election Commissioner Bajaur has announced the names of returning officers and assistant returning officers for the upcoming local government elections in the district

According to a notification issued from the office of District Election Commissioner Bajaur, Ajmal Hafeez on Monday, District Returning Officer, returning officers, and assistant returning officers have been appointed to hold upcoming local bodies election in the district in a fair and transparent manner.

As per the notification, Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Iftikhar Alam would be the District Returning Officer while Assistant Commissioner Khar Hamza Zahoor, Principal Govt High school Bandagai, Riazuddin, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Zamin Khan, Assistant Director Local Government, Zeeshan Ali Shah, Xen Buildings, Muhammad Arif, Agriculture Officer Bajaur, Subhanuddin, Deputy education Officer, Lodan Shahid, Assistant Commissioner Nawagai, Zahid Kamal, Principal High Scool Loi Sam, Abdul Jabbar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance, Suhail Aziz, TMO Khalil, Muhammad Fayyaz, DFO Muhibbullah and District Director Livestock Dr.

Fazal Haq would perform as returning officers.

The Assistant Returning officers included Additional Assistant Commissioner Khar, Sher Rehman, Naib Tehsildar Utmankhel, Muhammad Fayyaz, SDO Highways, Roidad Alam, Tehsildar Khalil, Bakht Janan, Assistant Director Benazir Income Support, Ajmal Khan, Agriculture Officer, Azizullah and Imranuddin, Population Officer, Imranuddin and Shahid Ali, Additional Assistant Commissioner Nawagai Ajam Khan, SDO Irrigation, Muhammad Kamal, SDO WAPDA, Anwar Khan, Naib Tehsildar Barang, Abdul Ghafoor, Naib Tehsildar Nawagai, Muhammad Naeem, Naib Tehsildar Wara Mamond, Wisal Khan and SDO Buildings, Naik Zada.

