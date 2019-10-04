UrduPoint.com
EC Disqualifies MLA AJK, Announces Fresh Election In LA-3 Mirpur

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 09:19 PM

The Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday has issued disqualification notification of MLA AJK and ex-minister Sports Ch. Muhammad Saeed

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) ::The Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday has issued disqualification notification of MLA AJK and ex-minister sports Ch. Muhammad Saeed.

According to the press release issued here by the Commission, the case was filed by Haji Javed Akram against Ch.

Muhammad Saeed of LA-3 Mirpur MLA AJK Legislative Assembly in the Supreme Court of Azad Kashmir.

The AJK Elections Commission formally issued a notification in this regard after the Supreme Court's verdict. The election in LA-3 Mirpur constituency would be announced later, the notification concluded.

