EC disqualifies MLA AJK, announces fresh election in LA-3 Mirpur

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) ::The Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday has issued disqualification notification of MLA AJK and ex-minister sports Ch. Muhammad Saeed.

According to the press release issued here by the Commission, the case was filed by Haji Javed Akram against Ch.

Muhammad Saeed of LA-3 Mirpur MLA AJK Legislative Assembly in the Supreme Court of Azad Kashmir.

The AJK Elections Commission formally issued a notification in this regard after the Supreme Court's verdict. The election in LA-3 Mirpur constituency would be announced later, the notification concluded.