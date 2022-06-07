EC establish 107 display centers at Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Regional Election Commissioner (EC) Kohat, Adnan Bashir has said that unofficial voter lists were being displayed in 107 display centers established in various schools of the district.

Talking to media, he said that display centers would remain opened till June 19 and staff would guide people regarding voter lists from 8:00 till 5:00.

He said that voters could verify their Names in lists and people can register their votes according to address as mentioned in national identity card.