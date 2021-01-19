UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EC Establishes 'Appellate Authority' In All Districts Of GB

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

EC establishes 'Appellate Authority' in all districts of GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The Chief Election Commissioner has set up Appellate Authority in all the districts to appeal the decisions of registration and expulsion of Names in the voter lists.

A notification in this regard has been issued according to which the authority will hear appeals against the registration officers' decisions regarding entry and exclusion of names in voter lists.

According to the notification, DC Gilgit has been appointed as the Appellate Authority Officer for the three Constituencies of Gilgit district.

Complaints regarding the removal or registration of names in the voter lists by the registration officers may be filed before the Appellate Authority Officer of the respective constituency for addressal of the grievances.

On the other hand, official sources said that the establishment of an appellate authority to address the grievances of the voters was part of the preparations for the local body elections.

It is worth mentioning that the provincial government was considering holding local body elections as soon as possible. The Election Commission has also started preparations in this regard.

The provincial minister for local government had called for holding local body elections in March-April. However, due to lack of necessary preparations for the elections, elections may be held in June or July.

Related Topics

Chief Election Commissioner Local Body Elections Election Commission Of Pakistan Gilgit Baltistan May June July All Government

Recent Stories

Friday farmers’ market &#039;Manbat&#039; unveil ..

1 minute ago

Frontline Heroes Office to provide expanded medica ..

16 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs EIA&#039;s board meeting

46 minutes ago

Al Maryah Island launches ACTIVE; a world-class sp ..

46 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 132,146

1 hour ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award adds five new languages to ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.