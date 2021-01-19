EC establishes 'Appellate Authority' in all districts of GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The Chief Election Commissioner has set up Appellate Authority in all the districts to appeal the decisions of registration and expulsion of Names in the voter lists.

A notification in this regard has been issued according to which the authority will hear appeals against the registration officers' decisions regarding entry and exclusion of names in voter lists.

According to the notification, DC Gilgit has been appointed as the Appellate Authority Officer for the three Constituencies of Gilgit district.

Complaints regarding the removal or registration of names in the voter lists by the registration officers may be filed before the Appellate Authority Officer of the respective constituency for addressal of the grievances.

On the other hand, official sources said that the establishment of an appellate authority to address the grievances of the voters was part of the preparations for the local body elections.

It is worth mentioning that the provincial government was considering holding local body elections as soon as possible. The Election Commission has also started preparations in this regard.

The provincial minister for local government had called for holding local body elections in March-April. However, due to lack of necessary preparations for the elections, elections may be held in June or July.