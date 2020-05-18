UrduPoint.com
EC GB Ban Recruitments And Announcement Of Development Projects In GB

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 04:19 PM

EC GB ban recruitments and announcement of development projects in GB

Election Commission GB banned all kinds of recruitments and announcement of development projects in the region

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Election Commission GB banned all kinds of recruitments and announcement of development projects in the region.

According to a notification issued here on Monday under section 8(c) of the election Act, 2017 (adopted to GB), to ensure free and fair election and over grave concern of people in local press that present government is in the process of inducting people in various government department and announcement and inaugurations are made before general election, which amounts to pre-poll rigging as political bribeSimilarly, it is further stated in the notification that repeated concerns of the people as expressed in local press that funds allocated for various development projects in the region is considered as another face of pre-poll rigging.

Keeping in view the present situation all kinds of recruitments except through FPSC and all kind of announcement and inauguration of development projects, all kinds of posting of government officials and all kinds of new creations in government department are banned by Election Commission GB.

