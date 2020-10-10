EC GB issue code of conduct for upcoming general election in GB

Election Commission Gilgit Baltistan issued code of conduct for the upcoming general election in GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Election Commission Gilgit Baltistan issued code of conduct for the upcoming general election in GB.

In a press conference here in Gilgit on Saturday Chief Election Commissioner GB Raja Shehbaz said that Election Commission GB has adopted the code of conduct of 2018 of Election Commission of Pakistan as it is with the addition of SOPs of Covid-19, with the consultations of all political parties in GB.

He said that holding free, fair, transparent and peaceful election is our main responsibility and we are fully determinat and committed in this regard.

"There is a hew and cry on media by some leaders of political parties regarding rigging in forthcoming election,for that I invite them that come to ki join us with their reservations and complains so that we can solve that, Chief Election Commissioner added".

He said that this time for upcoming Election Commission GB has increased number of polling stations for voters.

He added that we have banned all leaders of political parties from outside of GB for holding free, fair and transparent election.