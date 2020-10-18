EC GB notify 22 November as polling day in GB A 3 Gilgit

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Election Commissioner Gilgit Baltistan Raja Shehbaz Khan has notified November 22 as polling day for GBA-3 Gilgit.

The polling, originally scheduled on November 15 was delayed due to the sudden death of PTI GB president Syed Jafer Shah who was a candidate from this constituency.

Meanwhile,Cheif Election Commissioner Gilgit Baltistan Raja Shehbaz had rejected the allegations of pre-poll ragging in GB in forthcoming general election of GB from Bilawal Bhuto Zardari.

While talking to media he said we were fully prepared for conducting free,fair and transparent election without any external pressure.