UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EC Has Almost Become Non-functional: IHC

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 51 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 12:36 PM

EC has almost become non-functional: IHC

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th October, 2019) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered to send the matter of appointment of two new members of Election Commission (EC) to parliament.IHC took up for hearing matter of appointment of two new members of EC Monday.The federation while filing reply said petition of such nature is also pending hearing in Supreme Court (SC), therefore, IHC should not hear it till the decision of SC.Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah remarked " this is issue of public interest.

EC has almost become non-functional. Do you want to make EC fully dysfunctional. Can hearing of the case be stopped being pending hearing in SC. Can parliament not resolve such a small issue. Speaker National Assembly (NA) and chairman Senate should resolve this matter with mutual consultations.He further remarked "does Federal government still want to defend deadlock.

Who will say this matter should not be resolved on parliament forum. We have confidence on parliament. It will resolve this matter. Constitutional institutions should not become non-functional. Speaker NA and Chairman Senate should try that EC does not become non functional.The court while ordering to send the matter to parliament remarked speaker NA and chairman Senate should get end deadlock and save EC from becoming non-functional.It is pertinent to mention here that government has appointed two members of EC from Sindh and Balochistan including Khalid Mehmood Siddiqui and Munir Ahmad Kakar without consent of opposition.Opposition has rejected both the appointments.

Chief Election Commissioner while declaring both these appointments as violation of constitution has refused to administer oath to them.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Chief Justice Chief Election Commissioner National Assembly Senate Balochistan Supreme Court Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Turkish Lira Islamabad High Court From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Maaz five-for, Saim century lead Khyber Pakhtunkhw ..

1 minute ago

Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits Pakistan’s nort ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan’s new best seller budget king realme 5 ..

8 minutes ago

WWF-Pakistan launches campaign to tackle plastic p ..

11 minutes ago

Prince William and his wife Princess Kate to arriv ..

35 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 14 October 2019

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.