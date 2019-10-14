EC has almost become non-functional: IHC

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th October, 2019) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered to send the matter of appointment of two new members of Election Commission (EC) to parliament.IHC took up for hearing matter of appointment of two new members of EC Monday.The federation while filing reply said petition of such nature is also pending hearing in Supreme Court (SC), therefore, IHC should not hear it till the decision of SC.Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah remarked " this is issue of public interest.

EC has almost become non-functional. Do you want to make EC fully dysfunctional. Can hearing of the case be stopped being pending hearing in SC. Can parliament not resolve such a small issue. Speaker National Assembly (NA) and chairman Senate should resolve this matter with mutual consultations.He further remarked "does Federal government still want to defend deadlock.

Who will say this matter should not be resolved on parliament forum. We have confidence on parliament. It will resolve this matter. Constitutional institutions should not become non-functional. Speaker NA and Chairman Senate should try that EC does not become non functional.The court while ordering to send the matter to parliament remarked speaker NA and chairman Senate should get end deadlock and save EC from becoming non-functional.It is pertinent to mention here that government has appointed two members of EC from Sindh and Balochistan including Khalid Mehmood Siddiqui and Munir Ahmad Kakar without consent of opposition.Opposition has rejected both the appointments.

Chief Election Commissioner while declaring both these appointments as violation of constitution has refused to administer oath to them.