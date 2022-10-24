UrduPoint.com

EC Invites PCAAP For Technical Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2022 | 02:30 PM

EC invites PCAAP for technical meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAAP) and European Commission (EC) will discuss and learn about measures taken by the authority after International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) audit on Tuesday.

"European Commission (EC) has invited Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAAP) for a technical meeting in Brussels on October 25 (Tuesday) to discuss and learn about measures taken by it after International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) audit," said a news release on Monday.

The meeting will be followed by a visit of the EC team to Pakistan in 1st quarter of 2023, which is a pre-requisite for Pakistani airlines to start flights to Europe.

PCAA team comprising all relevant officials had left for Brussels to participate in the meeting.

