MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Election Commission (EC) recommended 19th of June as deadline for the registration of votes here on Wednesday.

According to District Election Commissioner, Tayyab Bukhari, public officials were also entitled to register their addresses in the list.

He further said only registered voters could use their right to vote during polls to be scheduled in future anywhere in the country.

He said anybody can use Form-15 for his or her transfer of vote and Form-16 to point out entry of wrong person into voters list.