EC issues final list of federal, provincial constituencies of Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released the final list of Constituencies of the National and Provincial Assemblies for the upcoming general election of district Attock as there would be two national and five provincial assembly seats where the aspirant candidates would lock their horns.

According to district election commissioner, there will be two National Assembly constituencies from Attock district NA 49-Attock-I and NA 59-Attock-II.

He informed that NA-49 comprising of tehsil Hazro, tehsil Attock, tehsil Hassanabdal, except three villages Hassar, Kot Sundki and Pathargarh while NA-50 comprising tehsil Jand, tehsil Pindigheb, and tehsil Fatehjang and three villages tehsil Hasanabdal including Hassar, Kot Sundki and Pathargarh.

Noor while giving details about the provincial assembly constituencies also said that PP-I Attock-I comprises of tehsil Hazro and Kamra Cantonment while PP-2 Attock-II comprises tehsil Hasanabdal and tehsil Fatehjang former municipal committee of Fatehjang city and Bhattar revenue limits.

The provincial assembly constituency of PP-III, Attock III comprising tehsil Attock excluding Kamra Cantonment while provincial assembly constituency of PP-IV, Attock-IV comprising includes the rural area of tehsil Fatehjang except Fatehjang city, municipal committee area and revenue limits of Bhattar besides tehsil Pindigheb excluding except Surag, Kasran, Tavien revenue limits. The official further informed that the provincial assembly constituency of PP-V, Attock V comprises tehsil Jand and revenue limits of Surag, Kasran, Tavi of tehsil Pindigheb.

