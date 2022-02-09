UrduPoint.com

EC Issues Reviewed Schedule Of Second Phase Of Local Government Elections

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2022 | 09:21 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday issued schedule of second phase of local government election to be held on March 31 in 18 districts of the province

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday issued schedule of second phase of local government election to be held on March 31 in 18 districts of the province.

The reviewed schedule had been issued following decision of Supreme Court that set aside the judgment of Peshawar High Court Abbottabad Bench to postpone local government elections, said a release issued here.

According to reviewed schedule, candidates can file their nomination papers from February 14 to 18 and the list of candidates would be displayed on February 19.

Scrutiny of nomination papers would be conducted from February 21 to 23 and appeals against acceptance and rejection of nomination papers would be filed from February 24 to 26.

The election commission would decide rejection and acceptance of appeals till March 1 and the list of final candidates would be displayed on March 2. Candidates can withdraw their nomination papers till March 3 and electoral symbols would be allotted on March 4. Polling would be held on March 31 and results would be compiled till April 4.

