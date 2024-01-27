EC KP sends notices to election rules violations, imposes fines

In the light of the instructions of the Election Commission in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, notice of violations of the code of conduct, fines imposed on various contesting general election candidatures

Releasing the Names of those violating the election rules, District Monitoring Officer Lower Dir imposed fines of Rs. 50,000 on the following candidatures including PK 15 Lower Dir independent candidate Humayun Khan, PK 7 Lower

Dir independent candidate Mehboob Shah, Rs. 30,000 Chairman Village Council Gulabad Lower Dir Murad Rehman.

The candidates are instructed to submit the fines by January 29 and submit the challan as well.

District Monitoring Officer in Peshawar also imposed fines including Jalal Khan, candidate of Muslim League (N)

from constituency PK 79 Peshawar, fined Rs. 5000.

Likewise imposes fine of Rs. 5000 including on Arbab Waseem Hayat, candidate of PTIP from constituency PK 73 Peshawar and JUI-F candidate from constituency PK 73 Peshawar Abdul Haseeb.

Similarly, imposed fine of Rs.50,000 on Chairman Neighborhood Council Bihari Colony Haji Muhammad Ismail. All the candidates are instructed to collect the fines and submit the challan by January 29.