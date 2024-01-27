Open Menu

EC KP Sends Notices To Election Rules Violations, Imposes Fines

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2024 | 10:42 PM

EC KP sends notices to election rules violations, imposes fines

In the light of the instructions of the Election Commission in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, notice of violations of the code of conduct, fines imposed on various contesting general election candidatures

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) In the light of the instructions of the Election Commission in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, notice of violations of the code of conduct, fines imposed on various contesting general election candidatures.

Releasing the Names of those violating the election rules, District Monitoring Officer Lower Dir imposed fines of Rs. 50,000 on the following candidatures including PK 15 Lower Dir independent candidate Humayun Khan, PK 7 Lower

Dir independent candidate Mehboob Shah, Rs. 30,000 Chairman Village Council Gulabad Lower Dir Murad Rehman.

The candidates are instructed to submit the fines by January 29 and submit the challan as well.

District Monitoring Officer in Peshawar also imposed fines including Jalal Khan, candidate of Muslim League (N)

from constituency PK 79 Peshawar, fined Rs. 5000.

Likewise imposes fine of Rs. 5000 including on Arbab Waseem Hayat, candidate of PTIP from constituency PK 73 Peshawar and JUI-F candidate from constituency PK 73 Peshawar Abdul Haseeb.

Similarly, imposed fine of Rs.50,000 on Chairman Neighborhood Council Bihari Colony Haji Muhammad Ismail. All the candidates are instructed to collect the fines and submit the challan by January 29.

Related Topics

Election Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Fine Dir January Muslim All From Election 2018 PK-7 PK-15 PK-73 PK-79

Recent Stories

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

9 minutes ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

9 minutes ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

9 minutes ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

55 minutes ago
 Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

1 hour ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

1 hour ago
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

1 hour ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

1 hour ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

1 hour ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

1 hour ago
 ECP issues notices, imposes fines for violations i ..

ECP issues notices, imposes fines for violations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

1 hour ago
 Solangi grieved over demise of Senior Anchorperson ..

Solangi grieved over demise of Senior Anchorperson Iram Chaudhary

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan