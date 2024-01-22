EC KP Takes Action For Ensuring Attendance Of Polling Staff
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2024 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shamshad Khan during the training of polling staff on Monday took serious notice of absent employees and issued strict disciplinary decision against them.
According to details, the election commissioner has also directed all deputy commissioners to ensure the attendance of polling staff during training and emphasised immediate suspension besides action against such absent employees.
He warned that negligence or shortcomings of training staff would not be tolerated at any cost.
He stressed the need for observing a zero-tolerance approach in maintaining the integrity of the training process.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR
Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..
Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..
Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi
Extended break expected for schools around general elections
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors
Numerous educational institutions shut down in Islamabad amid terror threat
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Culprits involved in malicious campaign against judiciary to be taken to task, nobody will be victim ..7 minutes ago
-
DC reviews ongoing projects16 minutes ago
-
Muqam, Fareen among 16 candidates flex muscle for NA-11 Shangla17 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Tank provides services in 19 emergencies last week26 minutes ago
-
Criminals arrested for opening fire on police party26 minutes ago
-
AJK govt to observe Feb 5 as Kashmir Solidarity Day with unmatched enthusiasm27 minutes ago
-
Road accident claims one life27 minutes ago
-
Shopkeepers plead for govt's support after market blaze destroys businesses36 minutes ago
-
RO for all-out support to Election Commission36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China for enhanced cooperation in IT, agriculture, HR development36 minutes ago
-
ECP to penalise absent polling staff from training37 minutes ago
-
Media strong platform for educating public about uploading any unlawful content on social media: DG ..47 minutes ago