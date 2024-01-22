Open Menu

EC KP Takes Action For Ensuring Attendance Of Polling Staff

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2024 | 03:30 PM

EC KP takes action for ensuring attendance of polling staff

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shamshad Khan during the training of polling staff on Monday took serious notice of absent employees and issued strict disciplinary decision against them.

According to details, the election commissioner has also directed all deputy commissioners to ensure the attendance of polling staff during training and emphasised immediate suspension besides action against such absent employees.

He warned that negligence or shortcomings of training staff would not be tolerated at any cost.

He stressed the need for observing a zero-tolerance approach in maintaining the integrity of the training process.

