UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EC Likely To Announce LG's Elections,merged Distts By Oct 15:Akbar Ayub

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

EC likely to announce LG's elections,merged distts by Oct 15:Akbar Ayub

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government,Elections and Parliamentary Affairs, Akbar Ayub on Wednesday said that KP government has completed preparations for the local body elections.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) might announce the polls in the entire province including the merged districts by October 15 this year.

This he said while addressing a tribal jirga during one-day official visit to Orakzai District after inaugurating a newly constructed causeway on the river and nullah in Kasha area of Central Orakzai. The bridge has been completed by Sarhad Rural Support Program (SRSP) on behest of provincial government at a cost of Rs. 44.3 million. The causeway facilitated 11 villages of 900 families of Kasha area to have access to the district highway in all weathers.

MPA Syed Ghazan Jamal, Deputy Commissioner Orakzai, Muhammad Khalid, CEO SRSP, Masoodul Mulk and tribal leaders Maulana Ashraf and Maulana Hifzur Rehman also addressed the jirga.

Speaking on the occasion, Akbar Ayub Khan assured durable solution of the problems and presented demands in the welcome speech.

He said that he was visiting Orakzai district on standby instructions of the PM Imran khan and CM Mahmood Khan. He said merger of erstwhile FATA into KP province was the historical achievement of the PTI-led government and hence,no one could dare to reverse the process of speedy development over there.

The Minister acknowledged that merged districts were replete with the precious natural resources of forests, tourism, agriculture and mineral wealth and henceforth new era of prosperity was being ushered by rapidly developing uplift schemes. He said Rs 84 billion were being spent on development of merged areas this year whereas the promise of providing 3% funds from NFC award would also be honored in letter and spirit.

Akbar Ayub Khan said a number of welfare schemes worth billion of rupees were also executed in merged districts which included construction of Kasha Road, establishment of Cadet College in Orakzai by providing additional grant of Rs 50 million and extension of Community Development Program (CDLD) of Malakand.

He also eulogized the role of SRSP for early and quality completion of developmental projects in merged districts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Body Elections FATA Jirga Election Commission Of Pakistan Agriculture Visit Road Malakand October All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

LUMS hosts online convocation ceremony to honour t ..

4 minutes ago

U.S. Embassy Islamabad and the Karakoram Internati ..

11 minutes ago

Economy in the EU, euro area is set to expand by 4 ..

56 minutes ago

Media Regulatory Office of Ministry of Culture and ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Czech Ambassador

2 hours ago

Emirati entrepreneurs launch first wildlife satell ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.