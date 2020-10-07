UrduPoint.com
EC Of GB Announces Schedule Of Postal Ballot Papers For Out Side Of GB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 03:04 PM

EC of GB announces schedule of postal ballot papers for out side of GB

Election Commission Gilgit Baltistan has announced schedule for submitting applications for postal ballot papers for those voters of GB who are residing out of the area

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Election Commission Gilgit Baltistan has announced schedule for submitting applications for postal ballot papers for those voters of GB who are residing out of the area.

According to a press release issued from public Relations officer of EC, those voters who are living out side of GB can send their applications for postal ballot paper by post on the name of returning officers of their constituency from 7th October to 7th November.

Meanwhile for upcoming election of GB,88 candidates have submitted applications against the 6 reserved seats for women in Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.

74 candidates have submitted their applications against the 3 reserved seats for technocrats in Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.

Candidates who have submitted their applications for 6 reserved seats for women and 3 reserved seats for tacnocrates are from PTI,PPP, PMN(N) and other political parties.

Election for the Gilgit Baltistan Assembly are to be scheduled on 15th November. For 24 general seats of GB Assembly from 24 Constituencies of ten districts of GB total 548 candidates have submitted nomination papers.

