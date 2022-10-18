UrduPoint.com

EC Organized By Elections Through Democratic System: Musadiq

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2022 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Musadiq Malik on Monday said that Election Commission had organized by elections through democratic system.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Pakistan is being run under democratic process. The government has adopted the democratic system to resolve the national affairs, he added.

Commenting on undemocratic agenda of Imran's party, he said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Chairman should adopt civilized way to lodge protest demonstration.

He said violating law and order situation in the Federal capital would not be allowed at any cost.

In reply to a question about regime change, he said there is a constitutional process to change the leader of House and we should follow the legal process in that regard.

To a question about protection of citizen, he said the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa is responsible to provide security to the citizen.

