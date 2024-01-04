Open Menu

EC Receives 329 Appeals Against Approval, Rejection Of Nomination Papers In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2024 | 06:07 PM

EC receives 329 appeals against approval, rejection of nomination papers in KP

As many as 329 appeals have been filed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against approval and rejection of nominations papers for the general elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) As many as 329 appeals have been filed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against approval and rejection of nominations papers for the general elections.

According to the Provincial Election Commissioner (EC) Office, 14 applications have been filed against approval of nomination papers on National Assembly seats in appellate court among which 6 were filed in Peshawar Bench, 6 in Abbottabad Bench and 2 in DI Khan Bench.

A total of 102 applications have been filed against rejection of nomination papers among which 53 are filed in Peshawar Bench, 2 in Abbottabad Bench, 34 in Mingora Bench, 4 in DI Khan Bench and 9 in Bannu Bench.

The figure of applications filed against approval of nomination papers for Provincial Assembly seats is 14 among which 5 are filed in Peshawar Bench, 7 in Abbottabad Bench and two are filed in DI Khan Bench.

A total of 199 applications were filed against rejection of nomination papers for Provincial Assembly seats among which 107 are filed in Peshawar Bench, 10 in Abbottabad Bench, 52 in Mingora Bench, 6 in DI Khan Bench and 24 are filed in Bannu Bench.

Cumulatively 329 applications were received among which 116 applications are against approval of nomination papers for Provincial Assembly seats while 213 applications are received against rejection of nomination papers for National Assembly seats.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Provincial Assembly Mingora Court Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

PFA checked 99,000 food points during 2023

PFA checked 99,000 food points during 2023

42 minutes ago
 Lahore Police arrested 11,254 anti-social elements ..

Lahore Police arrested 11,254 anti-social elements in 2023

42 minutes ago
 FDA provides relief to citizens on 6,213 applicati ..

FDA provides relief to citizens on 6,213 applications last year

42 minutes ago
 PSX loses 7.69 points

PSX loses 7.69 points

39 minutes ago
 FM Jilani phones Iranian counterpart to condole ov ..

FM Jilani phones Iranian counterpart to condole over life loss in terror attack

39 minutes ago
 Police thwarts smuggling attempt of ceramic tiles

Police thwarts smuggling attempt of ceramic tiles

39 minutes ago
261 Startups graduate under PITB’s National Expa ..

261 Startups graduate under PITB’s National Expansion Plan of NICs program in ..

47 minutes ago
 China embraces first batch of Pakistani beef

China embraces first batch of Pakistani beef

39 minutes ago
 SMIU students organise 'Marketing Expo SMIU 2024'

SMIU students organise 'Marketing Expo SMIU 2024'

38 minutes ago
 Iran holds day of mourning for 84 killed in twin b ..

Iran holds day of mourning for 84 killed in twin blasts

38 minutes ago
 UN 'very disturbed' by Israeli calls for Gazans' e ..

UN 'very disturbed' by Israeli calls for Gazans' emigration

38 minutes ago
 Sea phase of Int'l Marine Oil Spill Exercise BARRA ..

Sea phase of Int'l Marine Oil Spill Exercise BARRACUDA-XII held

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan