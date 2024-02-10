EC Sharifullah Receives All Results, Thanks Stakeholders For Support
Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2024 | 12:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) The Provincial Election Commissioner of Sindh Sharifullah has confirmed that the results of all national and provincial Constituencies of Sindh province have been received.
He thanked all the stakeholders for providing support in the successful conduct of the general elections 2024.
