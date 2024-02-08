EC Sindh Directs To Use All Resources To Ensure Free, Fair General Elections
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The Provincial Election Commissioner of Sindh Sharifullah has directed all the relevant departments including the district returning officers, police and administration to ensure the conduct of free, fair, transparent, impartial and peaceful general elections in the province.
He said that all resources should be utilized for the peaceful conduct of the general elections.
He has also appealed to the voters to cast their vote without fear and fulfil their national responsibility.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024
Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain
ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi
Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls
Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan in run-up to polls
Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate results
UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin, Qila Saifullah on polls' eve
Chile's biggest botanical garden like 'smoker's lung' after wildfire
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Voting for General Elections-2024 begins in Hyderabad5 minutes ago
-
Polling kicks off in Sialkot District5 minutes ago
-
Elders, women voters more enthusiastic to cast vote at early time5 minutes ago
-
Polling starts in PP-155 minutes ago
-
Youth commits suicide5 minutes ago
-
Voting begins amid tight security15 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif casts his vote in Model town15 minutes ago
-
Vote polling for General Election 2024 begins in Merged Tribal Districts25 minutes ago
-
Voting in Hyderabad start25 minutes ago
-
Polling of general elections begins in Sukkur35 minutes ago
-
Polling for general elections 2024 begins in Rawalpindi division55 minutes ago
-
Voting begins in General Elections 2024 across Sindh1 hour ago