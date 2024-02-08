Open Menu

EC Sindh Directs To Use All Resources To Ensure Free, Fair General Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 10:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The Provincial Election Commissioner of Sindh Sharifullah has directed all the relevant departments including the district returning officers, police and administration to ensure the conduct of free, fair, transparent, impartial and peaceful general elections in the province.

He said that all resources should be utilized for the peaceful conduct of the general elections.

He has also appealed to the voters to cast their vote without fear and fulfil their national responsibility.

