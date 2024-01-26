EC Sindh Seeks Reply From Mayor Karachi Over Violation Code Of Conduct
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 06:05 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The Provincial Election Commission of Sindh on Friday sought a reply from Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab over violation of Article 18 and 41 code of conduct by January 26.
According to a ECP Sindh's Spokesman, the ECP had issued a letter to the Mayor Karachi for supporting a specific party in a press conference on (January 25).
The letter read that the Mayor had violated article 18 and 41 of ECP's code of conduct. No Mayor, Chairman and Nazim could support any political party as per the code of conduct. The Mayor had been asked to submit the reply by tomorrow failing which ECP to proceed against him as per law.
