Open Menu

EC Sindh Terms Video Circulating On Social Media As Fake

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2024 | 07:01 PM

EC Sindh terms video circulating on social media as fake

A Spokesman for the Election Commission of Sindh on Wednesday categorically rebutted a video circulating on social media in which ballot papers are being stamped and termed it as a fake video

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) A Spokesman for the Election Commission of Sindh on Wednesday categorically rebutted a video circulating on social media in which ballot papers are being stamped and termed it as a fake video.

He said that symbol of bat was clearly visible in a ballot paper whereas that the symbol had not been allotted to any political party in the upcoming general elections 2024. He said that spread of such fake and fabricated video should be avoided on social media.

Related Topics

Sindh Election Commission Of Pakistan Social Media

Recent Stories

DC Kohat visits election material distribution poi ..

DC Kohat visits election material distribution point

15 seconds ago
 Ali Mardan visits Election Control Room, reviews m ..

Ali Mardan visits Election Control Room, reviews measures for holding general el ..

17 seconds ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

30 minutes ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

30 minutes ago
 All arrangements finalized for general election in ..

All arrangements finalized for general election in Vehari

23 minutes ago
 Border crossing with Afghanistan, Iran to remain c ..

Border crossing with Afghanistan, Iran to remain closed on Feb 8: FO Spox

23 minutes ago
IESCO makes arrangements to ensure seamless electr ..

IESCO makes arrangements to ensure seamless electricity provision on Election Da ..

23 minutes ago
 Caretaker FM holds separate meetings with Norwegia ..

Caretaker FM holds separate meetings with Norwegian, Australian envoys

23 minutes ago
 Sarwat Gilani hints at her return to screen once a ..

Sarwat Gilani hints at her return to screen once again

42 minutes ago
 Over 15000 police deployed in Hazara for upcomin ..

Over 15000 police deployed in Hazara for upcoming elections

23 minutes ago
 Actor Ghayyur Akhtar remembered on death anniversa ..

Actor Ghayyur Akhtar remembered on death anniversary

30 minutes ago
 Mali says not bound by one-year period to leave EC ..

Mali says not bound by one-year period to leave ECOWAS: foreign ministry

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan