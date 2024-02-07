EC Sindh terms video circulating on social media as fake

A Spokesman for the Election Commission of Sindh on Wednesday categorically rebutted a video circulating on social media in which ballot papers are being stamped and termed it as a fake video

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) A Spokesman for the Election Commission of Sindh on Wednesday categorically rebutted a video circulating on social media in which ballot papers are being stamped and termed it as a fake video.

He said that symbol of bat was clearly visible in a ballot paper whereas that the symbol had not been allotted to any political party in the upcoming general elections 2024. He said that spread of such fake and fabricated video should be avoided on social media.