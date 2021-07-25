EC staff, police immediately settled matters at LA-45 Peshawar: Kamran

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant for Information Kamran Bangash has said that the staff of the Election Commission and police teams have resolved the matter immediately when an unfortunate incident took place at the Polling Station of LA-45 Peshawar.

He expressed these views while talking to journalists during his visit to Polling Camp soon after reports of stopping the polls at Polling Station school No. 2 Peshawar. He said, polling has resumed at Constituency LA-45 Polling Station School No. 2 after suspending due to commotion but the staff of the Election Commission and police immediately settled matters, and the polling process resumed.

Kamran Bangash said the timely resolution of the issue saved a major tragedy. He also asked the voters to leave their homes to cast their ballots as the turnout is low on Sunday with high temperatures.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Higher education said that some elements want to sabotage the polling process. He urged all the political workers to thwart the conspiracies.

Karam Bangash said that we are all one community in Peshawar and we have to care after all others for the large interest of the country.

Replying to a question, Kamran Bangash said that some complaints are being received that Kashmiri voters are not registered to vote in Peshawar and most of them are PTI voters. "We are in touch with the Election Commission to resolve the issue," he said.

Polling has been resumed at polling stations for constituency 45, police said. An official of the Police said that polling process halted due to disorder in polling agendas.

He said, Police have arrested six persons who halted the election process by not allowing voters to cast their votes. Now the process of voting returned to normal and the voters waiting outside the polling station in the heat Polling continues in Azad Kashmir Elections in Mardan. The residents of Azad Kashmir are casting their votes in Mardan.

Two polling stations have been set up at Government Girls High School College Chowk, Mardan wherein in Mardan district, the commissioners have a total of 32 votes. Strict security arrangements inside and outside of the polling station have been placed. Polling continues in Bannu Degree College No. 2 for Azad Kashmir elections. Only two women Kashmiri voters will cast their votes in Degree College No. 2. One vote will be cast for Constituency 6 and one for Jammu 4. A booth has been set up in both the constituencies. Habib-ur-Rehman is performing the duties of Returning Officer.

According to the Election Commission, 499 Kashmiri refugees from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are exercising their right of votes for LA-39 Jammu 6 through 24 polling stations and 263 men and 242 women from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa exercise their franchise for LA-39.

There are 7 women, 10 men and 13 joint stations in 24 polling stations with 103 Kashmiris from Peshawar are exercising their right of votes through 1 joint polling station and 60 men and 43 women from Peshawar are exercising their right to vote for LA-39.

280 Kashmiris from Abbottabad are exercising their right of votes through 1 joint polling station and 153 men and 127 women from Abbottabad are exercising their franchise for LA-39 while 19 Kashmiris from Swat are exercising their franchise through 1 joint polling station.

Likewise, 12 men and 7 women from Swat are exercising their right of votes, 15 Kashmiris from Mansehra on one joint polling station including 4 men and 11 women from Mansehra, 14 Kashmiris from Swabi including, 7 men and 7 women, 11 Kashmiris from Kohat including 7 men and 4 women, 10 each from Mardan and DI Khan, besides 5 women including 10 women in Mardan and 5 men in Dera Ismail Khan are exercise their right of votes from one each polling station in these areas respectively.

Polling for two reserved seats of the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jummu and Kashmir Elections continued. The polling for LA XLV Kashmir Valley-VI and LA-XXXIX Jammu-VI Constituencies were started at 8 am and would continue till 5.00 pm without break.

Since morning, Kashmiris voters including men and women have started arriving at polling stations in large numbers to exercise their right of franchise.

Voters are being seen at Shaheed Osama Zafar Government High School No 2 Polling Station Peshawar City and other polling stations where Kashmiris voters are polling their votes in a free and transparent manner.

Candidates have set up polling camps outside polling stations to facilitate voters. The voters are being informed about their votes' numbers in the voters lists and polling procedure. Kashmiris living in 21 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are voting for LA-XLV Kashmir Valley-VI seat where close contest is expected among Ahmad Shahid Mushtaq (Football), Abdul Majid Khan (PTI), Abdul Nasir Khan (Truck) and Noorul Bari (JI).

The candidates have visited Osama Zafar Shaheed Govt High School No. 2 Polling Station and expressed satisfaction over election and security arrangements.

Kashmiries settled in Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, South Waziristan, Swat, Batgram, Buner, Tank, Charsadda, Chitral, Shangla, Swabi, Kohat, Kohistan, Lakki Marwat, Lower Dir and Mohmand are exercising right of franchise for LA-XLV Kashmir Valley-XI in a free and transparent manner.

The total registered voters in the constituency are 6,951 including 3,860 men and 3,091 women for whom 41 polling stations including seven for men, nine for women and 25 combined were set up. Likewise, 64 polling booths were established including 29 for men, 32 women and three combined. As many 41 presiding officers are supervising the polling process with assistance of polling officers and assistant returning officers. Kashmiries voters are also casting votes for LA-XXXIX Jammu-VI seat consists of 23 districts in two provinces including Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Kohat, Buner, Charsadda, Karak, Kohistan, Mohmand, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Swat, Swabi, Upper Dir and Chitral.

A total of 13 candidates are in the run for this constituency including Chaudhary Fakhar Zaman (PPP), Nazia Niaz (PTI) and Raja Sadeeq (PMLN) where a tough contest is expected. The law enforcement agencies and police were deployed outside of the polling stations and arms, ammunition and mobile phones were not allowed inside polling stations.