EC Takes Notice Of Release Of Funds For Development Schemes

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2022 | 05:20 PM

EC takes notice of release of funds for development schemes

Regional Election Commission Friday took notice of announcement of development projects and release of funds by deputy commissioner and sought reply in this regard

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) ::Regional Election Commission Friday took notice of announcement of development projects and release of funds by deputy commissioner and sought reply in this regard.

The Regional Election Commission wrote a letter to the Deputy Commissioner asking him as to why he announced development projects and release Rs 1.

88 billion funds despite the clear instructions of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

It said that the Election Commission has already released election schedule for polling in various Constituencies and release of funds was against the code of conduct of the rules. The Regional Election Commission has asked the DC to send his reply in writing.

