EC to consider extending polling hours, says Sindh Member

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) A member of the Election Commission in Sindh, Nisar Ahmed Durrani, said on Thursday that the decision to extend the polling timing would be taken later.

Before his visit to the polling stations of Attock and Gujar Khan to review the electoral process, Nisar Durrani said that they had polled the vote through the postal ballot.

Other members of the EC, namely Babar Bharwana, Shah Muhammad Jatoi, and Justice Ikramullah, also accompanied Durrani during the visit.

Nisar Durrani said, "He will visit different polling stations in Gujar Khan, and he is satisfied with the polling process so far; no major complaint has been received regarding the polling, adding that there is a threat of terrorism."

He said that the decision to suspend the mobile service was the administration's; however, the shutdown of the mobile service will not affect the work of the EC.