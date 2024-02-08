Open Menu

EC To Consider Extending Polling Hours, Says Sindh Member

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 03:30 PM

EC to consider extending polling hours, says Sindh Member

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) A member of the Election Commission in Sindh, Nisar Ahmed Durrani, said on Thursday that the decision to extend the polling timing would be taken later.

Before his visit to the polling stations of Attock and Gujar Khan to review the electoral process, Nisar Durrani said that they had polled the vote through the postal ballot.

Other members of the EC, namely Babar Bharwana, Shah Muhammad Jatoi, and Justice Ikramullah, also accompanied Durrani during the visit.

Nisar Durrani said, "He will visit different polling stations in Gujar Khan, and he is satisfied with the polling process so far; no major complaint has been received regarding the polling, adding that there is a threat of terrorism."

He said that the decision to suspend the mobile service was the administration's; however, the shutdown of the mobile service will not affect the work of the EC.

Related Topics

Sindh Mobile Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Visit Attock Gujar Khan Jatoi

Recent Stories

People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations a ..

People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election pro ..

59 minutes ago
 U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on ..

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today

3 hours ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolv ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues

3 hours ago
 Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, inter ..

Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day

3 hours ago
 Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Mobile, internet service face disruption on electi ..

Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous cha ..

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges

15 hours ago
 SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad ..

SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

16 hours ago
 After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Piner ..

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

16 hours ago
 January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan