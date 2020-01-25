UrduPoint.com
EC To Hear Vawda's Disqualification Case On Feb 3

Umer Jamshaid 14 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 04:13 PM

Petition seeking disqualification of federal minister for water resources Faisal Vawda has been fixed for hearing.Election Commission of Pakistan will take up the case for hearing on Feb 3

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th January, 2020) Petition seeking disqualification of Federal minister for water resources Faisal Vawda has been fixed for hearing.Election Commission of Pakistan will take up the case for hearing on Feb 3.

EC while fixing the petition for hearing has issued notices to the respondents..Petitioner in the plea stated that Faisal Vawda should be disqualified upon the grounds of submitting fake undertaking.It is vital to mention here that some days ago, information broke out that Vawda had submitted fake undertaking to election commission regarding his dual nationality.

