EC To Hold Hearing In Alleged Rigging In NA-11 Case On Feb 26
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2024 | 11:20 AM
SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The Election Commission would hold a hearing in alleged rigging in NA-11 Shangla poll on February 26, while the process of recording statements of the candidates continues.
The PML-N leader Amir Muqam was declared the returned candidate from this constituency, however, PTI backed independent candidate Syed Farheen Khan challenged the election result on the basis of discrepancy between the result of forms 45 and 47.
He alleged that the results of 51 polling stations were changed.
APP/adi
