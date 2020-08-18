EC to release final list of delimitation of village, neighborhood councils on Oct 13

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The monitoring teams of Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has completed its review report on delimitation of village and neighbourhood councils for conducting local body elections.

A press release issued in this regard said that initial lists would be finalized by August 20 while the final notification will be issued on October 13.

It stated that monitoring teams comprising senior officers from seven divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visited all the districts of KP from August 5 to 10 and submitted their reports to provincial election commission.

He said as per schedule the initial list would be prepared by August 20 and to be published on August 21 for public suggestions and reservations.

The public could submit their suggestions and reservations by August 22 to September 6 to Delimitation Authority, for which the EC has nominated regional election commissioners delimitation authority to take decisions on suggestions and reservations till October 5.

The spokesman said that the delimitation authority would inform about their decisions till October 12 after which a final list of delimitation of village and neighbourhood councils would be issued.