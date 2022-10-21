EC working in constitutional ambit, fully authorized to decide case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Central President Awami National Party (ANP), Asfandyar Wali Khan Friday said that Election Commission (EC) had a constitution right to decide a case adhering to its working ambit and doors of courts were open if someone had any objection on verdict against Imran Khan in Tosha Khana case.

In a statement issued from Bacha Khan Markaz here, the ANP chief said everyone was free to choose its course and could approach courts in case of any objection relating to EC verdict in Tosha Khana case.

He said PTI leadership had a constitutional right to pursue its case in the courts.

He said that a verdict could not be declared wrong or right on basis of personal interests and added at the critical juncture, the country could not afford new crisis.

He urged the people to follow the norms of decency and mutual tolerance in politics.