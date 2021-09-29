ECB announcement to visit Pakistan a welcome step forward, says Fawad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that the announcement of English Cricket board to visit Pakistan next year was a welcome step forward.

In a tweet, he said he would like to thank stars of cricket world, diplomatic community, media and cricket lovers around the world on their support for Pakistan Cricket.

He said once again Pakistan has emerged as a strong and resilient nation.