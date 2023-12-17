ECB directs ROs to work responsibly, redress complainants according to law

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Election Commissioner Balochistan (ECB), Aijaz Anwar Chohan on Sunday directed that the returning officers (ROs) should work responsibly and redress the complainants according to the constitution and law.

He said that all available resources will be utilized to hold fair and transparent elections in Balochistan.

In a meeting with a group of journalists held here, Aijaz Anwar Chohan said that holding clean and transparent elections is our responsibility, which we will fulfill effectively.

The Election Commission will treat political parties and candidates participating in the elections equally, he said, adding that a level playing field will be provided to all the political parties participating in the general election.