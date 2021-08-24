ECB reviews arrangements for local body election in Loralai

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Election Commissioner Balochistan (ECB) Muhammad Raziq Tuesday visited Loralai and reviewed arrangements for Cantonment board local body elections scheduled to be held on September 12,2021.

He also presided over a meeting with Regional Election Commissioner Amir Ashfaq and District Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf at the Deputy Commissioner's Office in this regard.

Deputy Commissioner Loralai Dr.

Atiq-ur-Rehman briefed the ECB about the election arrangements and assured him for full cooperation from the district administration.

SDPO Loralai Nizamuddin apprised the ECB about the security measures for the elections and said foolproof security arrangements had been made for the Cantonment Board elections.

On which, the ECB expressed his satisfaction. The meeting was also attended by Returning Officer Naeem, Tehsildar Sanaullah and Assistant Commissioner Abdul Nasser.