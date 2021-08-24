UrduPoint.com

ECB Reviews Arrangements For Local Body Election In Loralai

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

ECB reviews arrangements for local body election in Loralai

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Election Commissioner Balochistan (ECB) Muhammad Raziq Tuesday visited Loralai and reviewed arrangements for Cantonment board local body elections scheduled to be held on September 12,2021.

He also presided over a meeting with Regional Election Commissioner Amir Ashfaq and District Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf at the Deputy Commissioner's Office in this regard.

Deputy Commissioner Loralai Dr.

Atiq-ur-Rehman briefed the ECB about the election arrangements and assured him for full cooperation from the district administration.

SDPO Loralai Nizamuddin apprised the ECB about the security measures for the elections and said foolproof security arrangements had been made for the Cantonment Board elections.

On which, the ECB expressed his satisfaction. The meeting was also attended by Returning Officer Naeem, Tehsildar Sanaullah and Assistant Commissioner Abdul Nasser.

Related Topics

Election Balochistan Local Body Elections Loralai September From

Recent Stories

Greater unity and collaboration needed to tackle g ..

Greater unity and collaboration needed to tackle global challenges, latest Expo ..

7 minutes ago
 PCB announces 2021-22 women’s cricket season

PCB announces 2021-22 women’s cricket season

24 minutes ago
 63,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

63,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan successfully test launches Fatah-1: ISPR

Pakistan successfully test launches Fatah-1: ISPR

1 hour ago
 SEC reviews economic status indicator report for 1 ..

SEC reviews economic status indicator report for 1st half of 2021

1 hour ago
 Transparent Hands Team Reaches Tharparker

Transparent Hands Team Reaches Tharparker

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.