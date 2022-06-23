ECC allows over Rs3b for permanent settlement of IIO&JK refugees

(@Abdulla99267510)

The ECC has also approved 96.133 billion rupees to Power Division for payment to the Independent Power Producers as second instalment.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 23rd, 2022) The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has allowed release of seventeen billion rupees for payment to RLNG based public power plants.

The approval was granted at an ECC meeting held in Islamabad with Finance Minister Miftah Ismail in the chair. These power plants include Haveli Bahadur Shah, Bhikki and Balloki.

The meeting also approved tariff rationalization for K-Electric by way of adjustments of an increase of 0.571 rupees per unit with recovery period of three months.

The Economic Coordination Committee allowed over three billion rupees for permanent settlement of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) refugees in Azad Kashmir.