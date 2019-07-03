UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECC Approves Construction Of 3rd LNG Terminal At PQA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 11:17 PM

ECC approves construction of 3rd LNG terminal at PQA

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has ordered Port Qasim Authority (PQA) to establish the third LNG terminal on war footing basis to meet the gas shortage in the future

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd July, 2019) Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has ordered Port Qasim Authority (PQA) to establish the third LNG terminal on war footing basis to meet the gas shortage in the future.The ECC meeting was held under the chairmanship of Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr .Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, here on Wednesday .In order to expedite the process of establishing of 3rd LNG terminal, the Committee approved the resolutions of the PQA's Board by exempting the Authority from public tendering for appointment of legal consultant through negotiated tendering.

The Committee also approved the resolution of the Board to allow amendment in PQA master plan to accommodate the prospective 3rd LNG Terminal.

It may be recalled that the ECC in its decision, in February 2019, had directed Ministry of Maritime Affairs to expeditiously work on setting up of an additional LNG terminal.

Ministry of National Food Security and Research updated the Committee about wheat stock position in the country.Petroleum Division briefed the committee about the utilization of Railways services for transportation of petroleum products to upward country.

In order to enhance supply of PSO products to Pakistan railways, the Committee directed the Petroleum Division to divert the surplus business to Pakistan Railways that offers lowest freight charges as compared to other modes of transportations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Shortage Prime Minister Business February May Gas 2019 From Cabinet Wheat Pakistan State Oil Company Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

US Census Chief to Testify Over Preparations for 2 ..

13 minutes ago

US Hospital Emergency Room Visits Show Independenc ..

17 minutes ago

Putin-Conte Agenda May Include Economy, G8, Intern ..

17 minutes ago

French Firemen Demand Exemption From Non-Urgent Mi ..

17 minutes ago

French Firefighters Pledge Summer-Long Strike Will ..

28 minutes ago

Russian Defense Ministry Publishes List of Submers ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.