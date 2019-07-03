ECC approves construction of 3rd LNG terminal at PQA

(@FahadShabbir)

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has ordered Port Qasim Authority (PQA) to establish the third LNG terminal on war footing basis to meet the gas shortage in the future

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd July, 2019) Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has ordered Port Qasim Authority (PQA) to establish the third LNG terminal on war footing basis to meet the gas shortage in the future.The ECC meeting was held under the chairmanship of Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr .Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, here on Wednesday .In order to expedite the process of establishing of 3rd LNG terminal, the Committee approved the resolutions of the PQA's Board by exempting the Authority from public tendering for appointment of legal consultant through negotiated tendering.

The Committee also approved the resolution of the Board to allow amendment in PQA master plan to accommodate the prospective 3rd LNG Terminal.

It may be recalled that the ECC in its decision, in February 2019, had directed Ministry of Maritime Affairs to expeditiously work on setting up of an additional LNG terminal.

Ministry of National Food Security and Research updated the Committee about wheat stock position in the country.Petroleum Division briefed the committee about the utilization of Railways services for transportation of petroleum products to upward country.

In order to enhance supply of PSO products to Pakistan railways, the Committee directed the Petroleum Division to divert the surplus business to Pakistan Railways that offers lowest freight charges as compared to other modes of transportations.