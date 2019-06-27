UrduPoint.com
ECC Approves Rs 9 Bln For Additional Power Supply To Tube-wells In Baluchistan

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 12:31 AM

ECC approves Rs 9 bln for additional power supply to tube-wells in Baluchistan

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet Wednesday approved the amount of Rs 9 billion to provide additional power supply for three hours to the tube-wells, domestic and commercial consumers of Baluchistan province for initial period of three months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ):The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet Wednesday approved the amount of Rs 9 billion to provide additional power supply for three hours to the tube-wells, domestic and commercial consumers of Baluchistan province for initial period of three months.

The ECC approved the proposal of amount Rs 9 billion of Power Division to provide additional power supply for three hours to the tube-wells for three months which is to be provided in three tranches, said a press release issued by Ministry of Finance here.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, chaired the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, to review the demands of various Ministries and Divisions.

The ECC also decided that Industrial Support Package (ISP) and Azad Jamu Kashmir (AJK) power sector subsidy would be adjusted against the outstanding loan of government of Pakistan from power sector entity.

The Committee would review the performance of Quetta Electric Supply Company Ltd (QESCO) on monthly basis whether the recovery drive against the power sector defaulters is producing the desired results.

� The ECC decided to give a deadline of three months to Power Division to resolve the issue of recovery from around 30,008 tube-wells of Baluchistan.

The Power Division briefed the Committee about the cash and non-cash settlement for power sector.

In order to promote Maritime Sector and strengthen the shipping industry in the country, the Committee approved the proposal of Ministry of Maritime Affairs to extend the existing tax incentives to the shipping sector from 2020-2030, subject to vetting by Law Division.

The Committee directed Law Division to accelerate the recovery campaign against the defaulters and submit a report to ECC on monthly basis.

The Committee acceded to the proposal of Petroleum Division to allow import of Petroleum products by Pakistan State Oil (PSO) under Saudi Fund for Development. It also reviewed various slabs of gas tariff.

The ECC approved Supplementary and Technical Supplementary Grants of various Ministries and Divisions.

