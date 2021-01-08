ECC approves supplementary grant for 30 Accountability Courts: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved a supplementary grant of Rs. 400.20 million for the establishment of 30 new Accountability Courts out of planned 120 Accountability Courts.

According to the spokesperson, the Ministry of Law and Justice has planned the establishment of 120 Accountability Courts (as per the direction of the Supreme Court of Pakistan) in phases.