ECC Approves To Adjust Receipts Of WAPDA, NTDC, PAEC, Neelum Jhelum With Their Loans:Hammad Azhar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 03:27 PM

ECC approves to adjust receipts of WAPDA, NTDC, PAEC, Neelum Jhelum with their loans:Hammad Azhar

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has said that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved to adjust the receipts of WAPDA, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), Neelum Jhelum and National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) with the outstanding loans of these institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has said that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved to adjust the receipts of WAPDA, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), Neelum Jhelum and National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) with the outstanding loans of these institutions.

The decision would further help reduce circular debt by Rs116 billion, he said in a tweet.

More Stories From Pakistan

