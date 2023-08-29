ECC decides to continue ban on export of sugar

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th, 2023) The Economic Coordination Committee has decided to continue the ban on export of sugar.

The decision was taken during meeting of the ECC that was held in Islamabad with Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs and Privatization Dr Shamshad Akhtar in the chair.

Ministry of National Food Security & Research submitted a summary regarding cancellation of export quota of sugar with a ban on export of sugar while briefing the meeting about the production, stock position of sugar, consumption and rising prices of sugar in the market, and its impact on overall food inflation.

The ECC reviewed its previous decision regarding export quota of sugar and after detailed discussion and deliberation decided that in light of the previous decision of the ECC on the matter, the ban on export of sugar was already in place post Aug 10.

The ECC further directed Ministry of National Food Security and Research to prepare and submit regular reports on availability of sugar stocks, consumption, and pricing to the ECC in order to enable it to monitor the availability and pricing of this important commodity.

The ECC also directed the Ministry of NFSR to coordinate with all the relevant agencies and authorities to check smuggling and hoarding of sugar.

Furthermore, the ECC also asked the Ministry of NFSR to provide the latest stock, availability and prices of Wheat immediately.