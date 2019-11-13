ECC fixed wheat support price

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) at its meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday fixed the wheat support price at 1350 rupees per forty kilogram

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th November, 2019) Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) at its meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday fixed the wheat support price at 1350 rupees per forty kilogram.

The meeting was chaired by Adviser on Finance Hafeez Sheikh.

According to media reports, the wheat support price has been increased by fifty rupees per forty kilogram in view of the difficulties of the farmers and the price of the commodity in the international market.