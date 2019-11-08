UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECC Gives Green Signal For Of NPPMCL Privatisation

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 10:15 PM

ECC gives green signal for of NPPMCL privatisation

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has given go-ahead to fast-track the privatisation of National Power Parks Management Company (NPPMCL)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th November, 2019) Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has given go-ahead to fast-track the privatisation of National Power Parks Management Company (NPPMCL).The meeting of Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet held here on Friday with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr.

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the chair.The issues related to review and adjustment of risk allocation under the Power Purchase Agreement would be considered again in the next ECC meeting for a final decision.

The ECC noted that change in the percentage of gas supply to these plants managed by the National Power Parks Management Company would not affect the privatisation of the company as the capacity payments of both the plants were ensured under the PPA.

Therefore, the ECC decided that Privatisation Commission should go ahead with its transaction.The ECC further observed that the reallocation of gas to other sectors could be considered in the next meeting wherein a detailed proposal in this regard would be presented by the Privatisation Commission.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Privatisation Company Gas Cabinet Agreement

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed chairs meeting of EAD&#039;s Boar ..

21 minutes ago

SIBF sets Guinness World Record

36 minutes ago

Punjab okays uplift schemes in PDWP forum

2 minutes ago

Chief Secretary instructs concerned officials to p ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Borey-A Class Nuclear Sub Conducts Anti-Su ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan foils Indian conspiracy by completing Ka ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.