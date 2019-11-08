ECC gives green signal for of NPPMCL privatisation

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has given go-ahead to fast-track the privatisation of National Power Parks Management Company (NPPMCL)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th November, 2019) Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has given go-ahead to fast-track the privatisation of National Power Parks Management Company (NPPMCL).The meeting of Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet held here on Friday with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr.

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the chair.The issues related to review and adjustment of risk allocation under the Power Purchase Agreement would be considered again in the next ECC meeting for a final decision.

The ECC noted that change in the percentage of gas supply to these plants managed by the National Power Parks Management Company would not affect the privatisation of the company as the capacity payments of both the plants were ensured under the PPA.

Therefore, the ECC decided that Privatisation Commission should go ahead with its transaction.The ECC further observed that the reallocation of gas to other sectors could be considered in the next meeting wherein a detailed proposal in this regard would be presented by the Privatisation Commission.