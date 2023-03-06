ECC Okays Hajj Policy for 2023

(@Abdulla99267510)

The ECC has approved the policy in its meeting held in Islamabad today with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the chair.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2023) The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Monday approved the Hajj Policy for 2023.

The ECC gave its approval in its meeting held in Islamabad today with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the chair.

Earlier, Ishaq Dar had assured Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor to provide max facilitation to pilgrims in order to make Hajj event blessed and peaceful.

Last week, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony had decided to allocate a 25 percent special quota in the Government Hajj Scheme for the pilgrims who will deposit dues in Dollars.

According to official sources, the ministry also decided that such intending pilgrims would be exempted from the balloting under the new Hajj policy.

They said about 22,400 pilgrims would benefit from the 'Sponsorship Scheme' being introduced by the ministry in the wake of the current foreign exchange reserves in the country.

The Hajj expenses could also be submitted through foreign remittances in dollars.

The sources said the Ministry of Religious Affairs has increased the Hajj quota for private operators from 40 percent to 50 percent, which might be further raised in the wake of persistent foreign exchange liquidity crunch.

They said the ministry would charge Rs 1.1 million from each pilgrim under the government scheme.

The sources said the Saudi Government was increasing the tax rate on Hajj by 18 to 20 percent.