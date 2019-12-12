ECC seeks report on measures to control locust

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet hasdirected theMinistry of National Food Security and Research to brief the ECC in its nextmeeting on the measures taken so far, including the areas treated so far withspray and pesticides, to control the threat of desert locust in different parts ofthe country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th December, 2019) The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet hasdirected theMinistry of National food Security and Research to brief the ECC in its nextmeeting on the measures taken so far, including the areas treated so far withspray and pesticides, to control the threat of desert locust in different parts ofthe country.The direction was issued in a meeting of the ECC held at the Cabinet Blockwith Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance & Revenue Dr.

Abdul HafeezShaikh in the Chair.For coping with the emergency of desert locust threat in Pakistan, the ECCapproved a technical supplementary grant of Rs. 459.5 million on a proposalmoved by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

The ECC wasinformed that nine districts of the country are affected by the Locust and theDepartment of Plant protection has been given the responsibility of dealingwith the threat. So far 170,000 hectares have been cleared and the Ministry hasbeen provided updates on daily basis.

The ECC also directed that in the nextmeeting of the ECC a detailed briefing on the control of the threat be presentedin the ECC.The ECC also approved the "Enactment of Pakistan Single Window Bill,2019" to be sent to the Cabinet.

The enactment of the Bill will highly facilitatethe businesses in Pakistan. The ECC was apprised that 42 governmentagencies are involved in granting approvals for different business. Throughthis Single window, all parties involved in trade and transport can lodgestandardized information and documents with a single-entry point to fulfil allimport, export and transit related regulatory requirements.

The Customs Wingin FBR developed NSW Roadmap and implementation Framework, in April2018 with the help of International Experts. This initiative is expected toimprove Pakistan's rating at ease of doing business index.

It is expected thatthe project will be completed in December 2021.The ECC also allowed the continuation of funding facility by Gas HoldingPrivate Limited (GHPL) for Inter state Gas Systems (Private) Limited foranother 2 years.

There will be a provision in the agreement that as soon as thefirst project reaches closure, ISGS needs to be financially self-sustaining and itshould put forward a business plan as how it will return the loan it has taken.The ECC approved the placement of the Annual Report of the NationalEconomic Council (NEC) (as required by Article 156 of the Constitution),before the Cabinet after the Chair was briefed that the points raised regardingthe report for its placement before the Cabinet, had been duly addressed.Ministry of Energy got the approval of a proposal for the extension andRehabilitation of gas network in oil and gas producing districts of KhyberPakhtunkhwa (Phase 1).

Supply of gas to villages falling beyond 5-KM radiusof Mardan Khel-III District Hangu and supply of Gas to Hafizabad.Accordingly, SNGPL was allowed to execute gas development schemesrecommended by DWP and endorsed by the board of Directors of SNGPLalong with appropriate share of the funding shared between SNGPL andGovernment of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.On the proposal sent by the Ministry of Interior, the ECC approved theallocation of Rs300 million through Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) forraising of 1 Special Wing of Pakistan Rangers for (Protection of) KartarpurCorridor on the recommendation of GHQ.

The ECC directed that a three-members committee consisting of Adviser to Prime Minister on InstitutionalReforms and Austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Secretary Finance and arepresentative of Ministry of Interior shall look into the details of the proposaland further rationalize the costs.